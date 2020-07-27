1. Brenham: Look for 5-10, 175-pound junior Eric Hemphill to put his 4.5 speed to the best possible use. The reigning district defensive newcomer of the year is looking to improve on a sophomore campaign in which he amassed 48 tackles, eight passes broken up and five interceptions. Jason Dixon was last year’s offensive newcomer of the year, but the 5-10, 165-pound junior was no slouch on defense either. Kaden Watts compiled 20 tackles, seven passes defended and a pick. Keanu Jones and Cameron Richardson also return, and Adan Villatoro and Alandrick Andrade help complete what looks like the most talented and experienced group of defensive backs in the district.

2. Glenn: Senior Dominic Sullivan is one of the most decorated players at any position in the district, and he headlines a veteran secondary that looks poised for a strong season. The 5-8, 165-pound cornerback was the district’s newcomer of the year in 2018 and a first-team, all-district selection in 2019. Junior Daniel Hanna looks like the prototypical center fielder at safety, while senior Joshua Howard is a physical, bump-and-run coverman that gives the Grizzlies the best set of corners this side of Blue Bell Creameries.

3. Bastrop: Very few coaches in Central Texas have developed more elite cover men than Bastrop head coach Todd Patmon. His next protege is senior cornerback Brett Rice. The 5-11, 175-pounder was the anchor on the Bears’ 400-meter relay last year, and he’ll use that speed to harass opposing wide receivers. Two-way player Conrad Pace is going to be a handful despite his slight frame, and Romelleo Flores-Giles will likely start in the secondary if he doesn’t end up the starting quarterback. Julius Banard, a receiver and defensive back, looks ready to become a name we all recognize after a stellar freshman season on JV. Keep an eye on junior Creed Nichols, who will likely claim a starting safety spot.

4. East View: Isaiah-Quinton Jackson is entering his third year as a starter in the secondary, where the 5-8, 180-pound senior uses the same athleticism that helped him run for 735 yards on offense. Michael Sedwick, a 6-1, 165-pound junior, is another two-way starter who knows how to go up and win contested balls. Logan Williams also returns to the secondary, and Jerry Barron and Payton Adams are both versatile athletes who should all compete for playing time and add depth on the back end for the Pats.

5. Elgin: Keep an eye out for senior Daniel Meurin, who headlines a shallow but athletic group of defensive backs. The 5-7, 150-pounder is blessed with catch-up speed and a knack for getting to the football. Alongside him will be dynamic athlete Lyndon Rangel, a 5-9, 165-pound athlete who will split time in all three phases of the game but could make the most impact in the defensive backfield.

6. Connally: The Cougars have produced Division I-caliber defensive backs for the past few seasons, and they look ready to continue that tradition with two-way standout Phazzon Washington. The 5-8, 168-pound junior is still getting his feet wet as a defender, but he flashed his potential and high ceiling several times last year. while racking up 21 tackles and four pass breakups. Coach Jason Cecil will need to find several other starters while rebuilding the secondary.

7. Rouse: Developing an inexperienced defense will be a challenge for coach Joshua Mann, especially early in the season. Luckily, returning senior Aaron Brangan is a rangy defensive back who packs a lot more punch than his 5-9, 175-pound frame would suggest. He’ll help lead a retooled defensive backfield that will have to break in several new starters. Knowing Mann’s reputation for developing talent, don’t be surprised to see several of the players competing for time on the field end up among the nominees for all-district honors by the end of the year.

8. Cedar Creek: The Eagles are looking for help in the secondary after losing talented outgoing graduate Javon Livingston. They might decide to put multi-talented athlete Ty Pruett back there at some point unless he’s too valuable on offense. Damian Perez, a 5-9, 160-pound receiver, has track-star speed. He will put it to good use covering ground for the Eagles in the middle of the field. Melding together a secondary looks like a preseason priority for new coach Bryan Hill.