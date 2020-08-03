





The city’s growing summer tennis program, sponsored by the Midlothian Tennis Association, has had quite an "international flair" the past couple of months, as a number of foreign college students have ascended on our town to assist school-age students who are interested in improving their sports skills.

Some are returning tennis veterans, while some are pupils just trying their hand at a brand new sport. For many of the kids, it’s been quite a while since they have even hit a tennis ball, all because of the school closings and the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, summer and vacation time arrived, coronavirus or not.

Since early June, the MTA has brought in three foreign collegiate players that have served as viable and talented player/ instructors for many kids in our community who enjoy the game of tennis. In addition, another two American college students have also lent a hand to the upcoming future tennis stars that will hopefully become a part of the Midlothian High School and the Heritage High School programs in the coming months or even years from now.

Over the past few years, the MTA has brought college instructors into Midlothian to assist any interested athletes in the game of tennis. These summer instructors give the area youth rigorous workout drills, teach conditioning exercises, provide daily hitting class, and finally, set up head-to-head, competitive matches to improve their skills.

This successful program works as a sort of foreign student exchange program, as each local student pays a summer fee for their instructional help, and in turn, that gives the college players spending money or helps them with upcoming fall expenses at their given college. Most foreign students cannot afford to travel to their homelands during the off-months during summer. This affords them a small income, and also keeps them busy and in shape themselves.

Many of these community kids that they are teaching, aspire to join their junior high or high school programs locally, but some are just there to get a taste of the sport of tennis for their first time. However, at the end of the summer sessions, most come away loving the game and continue on playing.

The 2020 summer camp sessions were attended by a grand total of 102 students. The MTA proudly hosted 45 K-5th grade kids, 25 6th-8th grade kids, and 32 9th-12th grade students.

Foreign collegiate student instructors

• Kris Bulus, his country – Nigeria, attends University of West Alabama, Alabama (2019 ITA All-America; Kris also won the Corpus Christi ITA this July)

• Santiago Kearne, his country – Argentina, attends Ouachita Baptist University, Arkansas

• Haina Franco, her country – Mexico, attends University of West Alabama, Alabama (Gulf South Conference "Player of the Decade")

American collegiate student instructors

• Jared Pierce, from Midlothian High School, attends University of West Alabama, Alabama

• Zach Malcomb, from Midlothian High School, attends Jacksonville College, Texas

MHS varsity tennis coach Sam Wrinkle says, "The job these coaches have done for the kids of our community is remarkable. They have been reliable, energetic and effective. It’s a great opportunity for kids of Midlothian to learn tennis with some of the best players in the nation and from all over the world. Even more remarkable is how our parents and MTA have stepped up to fill a need for our kids to get better this summer. MTA leaders like Kristi Robinson, Laura Hobbs, and many others have gone above and beyond, and a huge part of Midlothian tennis success in the next few years will be due to their hard work and support."

The Midlothian summer sessions will be closing out soon, but the MTA wishes to thank everyone for their attendance and participation, and their board gives a special "thank you" to all the excellent instructors who spent their summer in helping the students of Midlothian improve their tennis programs locally.