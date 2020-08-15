SAN MARCOS — Texas State’s season opener is three weeks away, but the Bobcats are still searching for two more opponents.

Heading into the final week of fall camp, the Bobcats are down to 10 scheduled games; the Sept. 26 game against Ohio and the Oct. 3 matchup against New Mexico State were both canceled as those two programs have withdrawn from fall sports competitions.

"We’ve talked about how we just need to fill it and we’ll play anybody," Bobcats head coach Jake Spavital said on Saturday. "We could move some other teams around if we need. There are a lot of scenarios with a lot of different time to fit six games in the beginning."

On the field, Spavital applauded his team’s competitive spirit in fall camp and said the offense had shown significant improvement despite having issues with depth.

"The thing that I’m getting a little bit concerned with is depth," he said. "That’s probably the biggest issue because we have to contingency plan like crazy. If you lose one guy, we don’t have a guy that just goes right back in and replace him. One of your starters has to go and play a different position."

Spavital said the depth chart is "about 90% solidified" with the one major unknown being quarterback. Incumbent starter Tyler Vitt and Memphis transfer Brady McBride have been splitting time.

The rest of the depth chart will begin to take shape on Sunday when the coaches evaluate the progress of each position in camp. Along with quarterback, there is still an open competition at weak safety, outside linebacker and right tackle.

The last week of camp will be a light week for the Bobcats as they ease into game preparation.

"Our mindset now for next week is getting all of the guys that have been quarantined or have been injured or just kind of banged up a little bit back out there and start playing," Spavital said.

"It’s kind of going to be a 50/50 week next week in terms of doing individual drills and recovery and then also getting some live action in just to make sure that we are staying sharp and keeping our edge a little bit. And then we get into mock week after that. And then we’ve got game week."